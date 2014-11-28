CLOSE
B.o.B – New Black Mixtape [LISTEN]

The grand jury’s verdict in the Michael Brown case, which determined that his killer Officer Darren Wilson would not be indicted for murder charges, inspired rapper B.o.B to deliver a mixtape called New Black.

Featuring eight new tracks, including the previously released “New Black,” the project dons plenty of political commentary and personal views on a case that’s enthralled the entire United States. Released Thanksgiving Day (November 27), fans can stream B.o.B’s New Black below.

