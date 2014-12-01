Chris Brown Performs Medley Of Classic Songs At Soul Train Music Awards [VIDEO]

Say what you’d like about Chris Brown, his antics, or whatever else you can critique, but musically, he’s certainly a generational talent. The crooner and dance reminded fans and detractors alike of that fact at last night’s (November 30) 2014 Soul Train Music Awards, where he performed a medley of hits from throughout his career.

The Orleans Arena in Las Vegas lit up, as Brown stepped on stage singing “Yo” from his 2005 self-titled debut album. From there, the Virginia-bred, Los Angeles-based star took attendees down memory lane, before before performing a live rendition of his current hits, “New Flame” and “Loyal.”

Peep the footage from Brown’s performance below.

Photo: BET