The LOX Discuss Proposed Tour With G-Unit & The Diplomats [VIDEO]

Back in August, 50 Cent, while speaking with Power 105.1’s Angie Martinez, discussed what a tour featuring G-Unit, The LOX, and The Diplomats would do for Hip-Hop. Though no talks of these shows materializing have been publicized, Hip-Hop Wired had an opportunity to ask The L-O-X their thoughts.

Styles P said that he’d let 50 handle the business of the proposed tour, because he “likes his business mind” and it was his idea in the first place. Partners in rhymes Jadakiss and Sheek Louch were also on board, as the latter stated his wish to begin the shows overseas and close out in the states. “I just make a million dollars off merchandise, I don’t care where we start at,” quipped Kiss, the most comedic member of the trio.

Peep The LOX’s full interview, in which they also discuss their relationship with Cash Money Records, the younger generation of rappers, and more.

Photo: HHW