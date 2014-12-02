Thelonious Martin – Wünderkid Album Stream [LISTEN]

Don’t sleep. Chicago-born and bred producer Thelonious Martin returns with his first solo album Wünderkid.

Aptly titled, the project represents the beatsmith’s age; at just 22-years-old, he’s managed to become one of the most promising sonic craftsmen in Hip-Hop. This 15-track batch of heat should only raise Martin’s stock in the eyes of listeners.

“As I type this from my class right now I just want everyone to know how happy I am to give this project to the world,” Martin told Complex. “This may be my first album, but this is after over 10 beat tapes, countless collaboration tapes, placements, and so on. What I’m trying to say is this is a long time coming, I really wanted to take my time to craft something special, from every snare, bass line, and note. This album isn’t a compilation or just something I threw together, this album was a process and learning experience.”

Featuring appearances by Mac Miller, Curren$y, Ab-Soul, Domo Genesis, Smoke DZA, Michael Christmas, and more, the cut is a dope listen. Stream Martin’s Wünderkid below.

