Stussy Releasing J Dilla Toy Figure [PHOTOS]

It’s a safe bet this will be at the top of any J Dilla fan’s holiday wish list. Stussy teams with Pay Jay Productions to create a vinyl figurine of the late, great producer.



As the J Dilla legacy continues to live on and rightfully so, Dilla’s Pay Jay Productions teams up with Detroit artist Sintex, Seoul-based toy artist P2PL and Stussy to release this playful reinterpretation of the influential producer. Packaged in a custom box, this collector’s figure stands 7.5 inches tall with a removable hat, sampler and chain, as well as articulated arms. Limited to just 2,000 pieces, the J Dilla toy is currently available for pre-order at Rappcats.

Check out images of the J Dilla toy figure below and on the following pages.

