Freeway & Girl Talk – “Lived It” [VIDEO]

Home is where the heart is, and Freeway would rather be nowhere but his native Philadelphia in the official visual for he and producer Girl Talk’s “Lived It.”

Philly Freezer rhymes over a soulful, trap-infused beat with a grizzly growl, speaking on his OG status. “Everything I write is vivid/ Just like a TV with my Sharp a$$/ You see me when I dart past/ I paint pictures, I went to art class,” the veteran MC rhymes. Directed by Jimmy Giambrone, the clip was shot in The City of Brotherly Love around the time of the 2014 Made In America Festival, during which Freeway was a surprise guest in Girl Talk’s set.

Peep the rhyme in the video for “Lived It,” which appears on Freeway and Girl Talk’s Broken Ankles EP, below.

—

Photo: YouTube