André 3000’s Tour Jumpsuits Become Art Basel Exhibit [Photos]

Night in and night out, André 3000, one half of the soul-centric Atlanta duo Outkast, sported a jumpsuit donning unique messaging during he and Big Boi’s string of reunion festival shows earlier this year. Now, the garbs, which are black with white lettering, can be seen as high art in an exhibit titled “i feel ya: SCAD + André 3000 Benjamin” at Art Basel 2014.

Forty-seven jumpsuits are on display at The Savannah College of Art and Design Museum’s pop-up at Mana Miami (318 NW 23rd Street, Wynwood). Filmaker Greg Brunkalla and painter Jimmy O’Neal gave helping hands; the former created a film, titled Trumpets, based on the MC’s brief messages and that later produced colorful paintings inspired by those very words and how the digital world processes information, respectively.

The exhibit is on display at Mana Miami through December 7. Afterwards, it will be taken to Savannah, GA., where it will go on display summer 2015.

Peep images of the gallery above and on the following pages. Share your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Wenn.com

