Q-Tip Welcomes Big Boi Into The Zulu Nation

Alongside 9th Wonder, Q-Tip is steady building his Zulu Nation roster following the deaths of Mike Brown and Eric Garner.

Shortly after announcing that Lil Wayne is now a member, he revealed that Big Boi has also been newly-inducted.

I’m gonna let y’all know about some of the new inductees and what our plan – and when I say our I’m speaking specifically about mine and 9th Wonder, [what] our chapter is trying to do for the Nation. To really put a stronghold out there, so that we can be active and not just be angry. Not just be emotional but have a real thing there for change, a real vehicle, a real structure.

So some of the inductees we had recently are Nas. He joined. Joey Bada$$ joined. Freddie Gibbs joined. Last week Lil Wayne joined… and today Big Boi from OutKast joined.

See tweets that confirmed the aforementioned, below. Watch Tip’s announcement HERE.

