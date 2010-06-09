Beanie Sigel Speaks On….New Album!?!? [Video]

Maybe Beanie Sigel has finally seen the light and has found something more to speak on as he announces his upcoming album, reportedly titled The Closure, which will return the rapper to the block.

In regards to a release date, it is rumored to drop either 2010 or 2011 and should be led by the diss record “Think Big”.

It seems all those disses to Jay-Z actually paid off or he might have just got off his a** and decided that it’s time to just make his own money.

“I’m a rebel, so ain’t nothin clean about what I do.”

According to Sigel, he has yet to receive the check from 50 Cent, so that must mean that the deal actually came through for the Broad Street Bully to invade G-Unit.

Just look how happy they are. We still get exciting about flashing jewelry these days?