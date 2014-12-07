Common & Spike TV Debut Framework At Art Basel [Photos]

Common and Spike TV took advantage of this year’s Art Basel diverse crowd by using their alloted space to remind attendees that their upcoming show, Framework is worth watching.

The reality television competition show, which will award a winner $100,000 at the close of the 10-week season, was debuted on Friday, December 5 in the W South Beach Bungalow 1. The show’s co-hosts Nolen Niu and Brandon Gore also attended the premiere, as did celebrity tattoo artist Chris Núñez, Bellator MMA Lightweight Champion Will Brooks and DJ/model Hannah Bronfman.

You can catch Framework premiering on Tuesday, January 6 at 10:00 pm ET/PT on Spike TV. In the meantime, check out the flicks from the show’s unveiling at Art Basel

—

Photos: Derrick Salters/WENN.com

