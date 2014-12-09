LeBron James & Brooklyn Nets Rock “I Can’t Breathe” Shirts In Presence Of Royal Family, Jay Z & Beyoncé [Photos]

Professionally athletes are continuing to step up with silent protests of their Eric Garner “I Can’t Breathe” shirts. The movement isn’t being done for the sake of being cool or following a trend, rather it’s all about be visible in the seemingly never-ending fight for justice.

Up next, LeBron James and his Cleveland Cavaliers faced off against the Brooklyn Nets at a very high-profile game as Barclays Center in front of the royal couple as well as Jay Z and Beyoncé.

Prince William looked relaxed in a plaid dress shirt and dress pants. Kate Middleton was quite the vision in a black and white tweed coat over black skinny jeans. JAY Z and Beyonce, Brooklyn’s version of a royal couple, greeted the royal couple, who were attending their first NBA game. Odell Beckham Jr., he of the royally amazing catch, was in the house. So was Dikembe Mutombo. And CC Sabathia. It was a night of stars in the stands at Barclays Center. Several of the Nets wore “I Can’t Breathe,” T-shirts during the pregame warmup. Deron Williams said they were courtesy of JAY Z. Nets Coach Lionel Hollins said he had no problem with his players taking a social stand.

https://twitter.com/TheDMVDaily/status/542137600518414336

The Nets got creamed by a score of 110-88 but one loss does’t make the season and the unifying solidarity was bigger than that.

Flip through the gallery to see the Eric Garner “I Can’t Breathe” shirts being worn with pride and the Duke and the Duchess meet the King and Queen.

