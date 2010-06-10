Lil Kim Confirms Signing To Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, Throws Up The Roc [Video]

“We Roc’n out…R-O-C-love baby!”

Lil Kim is confirming what’s been speculated for weeks now, that she’s the latest person to sign to Jay-Z’s Roc Nation label.

The Queen Bee, who’s been making headlines with her verbal assaults on Nicki Minaj, took time to slyly give a shoutout to her new home while on her tour bus in Baltimore.

As previously reported, Kim was in town for a show in B-More and teamed up with rapper Keys The Problem to fire more shots at the Barbie.

A video has surfaced showing the ladies chopping it up about Minaj once again and her lack of “respect” for Kim.

According to Kim she loves unity in female rap and she recaps when she brought together some of the biggest names in rap for her hit record, “Ladies Night (Not Tonight).”

“I’m a real Beyotch, I love working with my ladies….I did one of the biggest records, the first Ladies Night records. At the end of the day it’s just about respect. You come in the game you just pay homage to those who paved the way for you…When I first came in the game I had Salt-N-Pepa, MC Lyte, I had all of them in my videos. At the end of the day that’s just what it’s about…It’s okay to say I love you. I love your style, you inspired me.”

She also adds that her jabs at Nicki are far from over; saying that she has a “story” to tell that will explain her recent actions.

“It’s gonna be part two, three and four tomorrow cause I gotta lot of Shyte to say. I gotta story to tell, I don’t just go off for no reason….but stay tuned. Mine is way deeper than the cattiness, the female thing that everybody may think it is cause I showed straight love and I threw up a white flag.”

In between her friends taunting Nicki saying, “Roger That” and “Copy That”, Kim confirmed her new Roc Nation affiliation by throwing up Jay-Z’s trademark sign and saying,

“We Roc’n out…R-O-C-love baby!”

Well there you have it.

No word on whether she’s simply managed by the company or if she’s been added to their lyrical lineup.

