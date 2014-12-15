D’Angelo & The Vanguard – Black Messiah Album Stream [LISTEN]

Fourteen years of waiting patiently has paid off for D’Angelo fans. The famed, but recluse singer-songwriter has returned alongside his band The Vanguard to deliver his new album Black Messiah.

The long-awaited follow-up to the critically acclaimed, genre defining project Voodoo clocks in at 12 records, each of which are laden with musical influences, including but not limited to Funk, Soul, Jazz, and Blues, and was thought to be a myth before late last week.

Fourteen years is a long damn time, but D’Angelo managed to grow as a musician amid his personal struggles. Picking up the guitar during his hiatus, the singer attacks this body of work from multiple angles. Sparing no personal testimony, thoughts on being a Black man, and, of course, love, this is the LP D’Angelo fans have been waiting for.

Stream D’Angelo and The Vanguard’s Black Messiah, including the lead single “Really Love” and a funky leaked jam called “Sugah Daddy,” below. Leave your thoughts in the comments.

—

Photo: PNP/WENN.com