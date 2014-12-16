Leaked Sony Emails Reveal Details Of Kanye West Movie Pitch

Remember those Sony Pictures emails that got leaked which revealed, well, almost everything about the company? Lost in that flurry of information was an almost overlooked tidbit about a possible upcoming film from everyone’s favorite rapper turned fashion maven, Kanye West.

Hypebeast and their spying eyes caught the Yeezy film development, based on a pitch from DONDA’s Elon Rutberg to Sony execs over the summer. It doesn’t have a ton of information tied to it, but there is some detail that might tie this production to an earlier rumored film project from West that was teased near the top of the year.

From Hypebeast:

I supervise all of Kanye’s film and media projects, and we have a major film project coming up that involves both cinematic and technological innovation, so I naturally thought Sony and wanted to reach out. We premiered a multi-screen cinema experience to great response at Cannes 2012, and are looking to take the storytelling to the next level with a feature length film, shot for an immersive cinema experience.

Hype Williams unleashed a trailer of the aforementioned and still unreleased film project focusing on the Yeezus tour back in February. There’s nothing in the email pitch that indicates Williams’ tour documentary is the film being pitched to Sony.

Either way, West has been priming himself for the big screen for years now after crafting long-form videos and other visual projects so perhaps this is the start of Silver Screen Yeezy.

In case you’ve been missing West in audio form, former Interscope artist Chief Keef dropped a new track that features the Chicago superstar although there’s not much feature to speak of if we’re honest.

Photo: WENN