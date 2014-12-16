Mike WiLL Made It Parties With 2 Chainz, Cap 1 & Skooly In “Someone To Love” [VIDEO]

Better late than never, right? Mike WiLL Made It dropped a visual for “Someone To Love,” featuring 2 Chainz, Cap 1, and Skooly, from his Ransom mixtape, which hit the Internets on Monday (December 15)

Considering that the cast is comprised of native and honorary ATLiens, it only made sense for the clip to be shot in the city. It looks like Mike WiLL and company lone instruction was to have fun. And they did just that, effectively, alongside a few familiar faces and tons of women.

Peep the video for Mike WiLL’s “Someone To Love” below. Tell us if it’s dope or not in the comments.

Photo: WSHH