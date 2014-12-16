CLOSE
Home > Diddy

10 Lyrical Slouches Who Impressed On A Track

Leave a comment

Halley’s Comet, the cow jumping over the moon, all rarities (or fantasies) in the grand scheme of things. The same can be said about dope verses from rappers who lack in the lyricism department.

Waka-Flocka

After hearing Waka Flocka Flame’s surprisingly good freestyle over J. Cole’s “Fire Squad,” the only logical decision was to list other verses of the same kind. Hit the jump to hear a list of tracks featuring not-so-good rappers with damn good bars. Some may surprise you.

Leave your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: Instagram

Cappadonna , GLC , Memphis Bleek

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close