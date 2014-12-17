Kendrick Lamar Debuts Untitled Song On The Colbert Report [VIDEO]

On Tuesday night (December 16), Kendrick Lamar appeared on the third to last episode of The Colbert Report, on which he and host Steven Colbert chopped it up just before he performed a new untitled song for the studio audience.

Satirical by nature, the politically savvy Colbert asked the TDE rapper questions about his Compton upbringing, why he considers himself a writer, and most hilariously, whether toting a “King of the West Coast” rap tag affects his health insurance.

But the pièce de résistance reared its head when Kendrick stepped on stage backed by Bilal and Anna Wise on the background vocals, Terrace Martin on horn duty, and Thundercat manning the bass. Per usual the wordsmith displays his technical skills as an MC and expert storytelling ability.

Needless to say that pressing play below is your next logical step. Separately, peep Kendrick on the latest cover of XXL Magazine here.

[via Mr World Premiere]

—

Photo: The Colbert Report