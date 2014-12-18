Stacey Dash Says Darien & Dame Dash Disowned Her When She Turned Republican

Politics and family go together like mayonnaise and arteries. It’s a combination destined for ruin.

Stacey Dash is learning that her now one-year-old dive into politics via the Right Side has cost her conversations when the holidays come around.

In a new interview with Edit magazine, she reveals that her views that align with FOX News has left her on the outs with not only her brother Darien, but Hip-Hop mogul cousin Dame Dash as well.

My family and I have not spoken. My cousin Damon and my brother [Darien, CEO of DME] were role models to me because they were great capitalists. Now we’re not really talking because they were the ones who told me to keep my mouth shut. When I get hateful tweets, I just re-tweet them. And then my fans pile in and attack the haters while I sit back. They felt that I should do certain things because I’m black. Certain friends don’t speak to me any more either. But you know what? In the street I get [approached by] so many people of every color saying: ‘Thank you so much for standing up and being so brave.’ I thought it was time to have a black president and that it would unite us in such a profound way. But as a country, I don’t think we’ve been so divided since the Civil Rights Movement. I mean, isn’t it extraordinary that we are even discussing race in 2014?

Dash’s disclosure of family skeletons is just the perfect launching pad that her forthcoming book, There Goes My Social Life needs to make a splash in 2015. Check out Edit’s new issue here.

Photo: WENN