Chris Brown & Tyga Call On The Ladies In “Ayo” [LISTEN]

Chris Brown and Tyga’s newest single, “Ayo,” could mean their oft-delayed Fan Of A Fan 2 album is finally on its way.

On it “Ayo,” Breezy and T-Raww imaginably are cruising down the freeway in a drop-top as they call for women around the globe to join in on their daring escapades.

The Hip-Hop/R&B duo will be featured on the “Between the Sheets” tour with Trey Songz in the new coming year.

Spin “Ayo” below. Feel free to let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Photo: YouTube