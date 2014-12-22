2 Chainz Says New Album Is Due Out Early 2015

2 Chainz plans to hit the ground running in 2015 with plenty of new music. According to his latest interview with Revolt TV, he has something up his sleeve.

“Top of the year is the rollout of the whole campaign with my third album in three years,” he said. “And then I’ve got this mixtape called Tru Jack City. It’s my mixtape, but it’s for up-and-coming rappers in Atlanta.” Artists slated to be on the mixtape include Bankroll Fresh, Young Dolph, Travis Porter, Peewee Longway, Cap 1, Skooly, and Short Dawg, according to 2 Chainz.

“It’s real ratchet, it’s real street. It’s catered for the core,” he said in describing the compilation project. “We’re a crew full of individuals. It’s one thing about TRU. It’s about being the real you… We just putting on. We got something to bring to the table and we got something to say.”