In catching up with the Kardashians, we spotted holiday photos of baby North West and the rest of the gang at Kris Jenner’s traditional Christmas Eve party.

Courtesy of Kim Kardashian, we got to swoon over North in the holiday spirit. Yet judging by photos, meeting Santa was her least favorite part of the evening. Oh, to be young…

View more photos of North West, plus additional holiday takes with Kanye, Khloe, Kourtney and more.

—

Photos: Instagram

