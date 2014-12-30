CLOSE
N.W.A Film Straight Outta Compton Trailer Revealed [VIDEO]

The long-awaited N.W.A biopic, Straight Outta Compton, sat in Hollywood limbo for some time, but it’s finally due to release. Ice Cube, a founding member of the legendary Hip-Hop group and one of the film’s producers, debuted the trailer during a concert in Sydney, Australia.

A fan-recorded video provides a clear look at the movie, which is directed by F. Gary Gray and stars O’Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins, and Jason Mitchell.

Straight Outta Compton is set to hit theaters in 2015. Peep the trailer in the clip below.

