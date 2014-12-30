Khloe Dated French Montana Because She Was “Lonely And Destructive”

Khloé Kardashian admitted on the latest episode of Kourtney and Khloé Take the Hamptons that she rushed into her relationship with rapper French Montana following her split from husband Lamar Odom.

Via PageSix:

“It’s nothing against French,” she said of the 30-year-old Moroccan-born rapper. “I just think I don’t want a boyfriend,” Kardashian summed up. “I jumped into something because I was just, like, lonely and destructive. But now I’m like, I just want to be alone.”

She later expressed that she has to “grieve” as she is still technically married to her estranged NBA hubby.

Struggle much?

Photo: Instagram