Fat Joe Discusses Jay-Z & The Fate Of Older MCs In Hip-Hop [Video]

Bronx bred emcee Fat Joe recently sat down to discuss the status of his relationship with fellow rapper Jay-Z.

In the interview with VladTV.com, Fat Joe states that although there is no static between him and Jay Z, he has no plans to collaborate with the Roc Nation mogul.

“I respect Jay [Z] as a business man,” Fat Joe said, “but as far as working on a project, nah.”

In addition to addressing his relationship with Jay Z, Fat Joe also talked about the issue of ageism in Hip-Hop and why there can be no age limit. Joe who turns 40 this year, states that trying to put an age limit on Hip-Hop is impossible.