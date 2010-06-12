Fat Joe Discusses Jay-Z & The Fate Of Older MCs In Hip-Hop [Video]

Bronx bred emcee Fat Joe recently sat down to discuss the status of his relationship with fellow rapper Jay-Z.
In the interview with VladTV.com, Fat Joe states that although there is no static between him and Jay Z, he has no plans to collaborate with the Roc Nation mogul.
“I respect Jay [Z] as a business man,” Fat Joe said, “but as far as working on a project, nah.”
In addition to addressing his relationship with Jay Z, Fat Joe also talked about the issue of ageism in Hip-Hop and why there can be no age limit. Joe who turns 40 this year, states that trying to put an age limit on Hip-Hop is impossible.
“How can they say that people who are 40 can’t make good music?” Fat Joe said. “ I mean it’s obvious we are doing it, look at Busta Rhymes, Jay-Z, LL. Cool J, they have successful careers and are 40. If you tell an emcee that is 40 they can’t rap, then you are eliminating history because Hip-Hop is not even 40 years old. You can’t put an age limit on Hip-Hop. It’s not R&B, it’s not Rock, It’s Hip-Hop and Hip-Hop is still a baby so we’re writing history right now.”