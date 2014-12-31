Master P Offering Reward In Murder Turned Cold Case

Master P is digging into his own pockets to assist a Kentucky widow of a slain man from two years ago. The Colonel of the No Limit Records enterprise is offering a reward for anyone that can lead the apprehension of the killer of Charles Fambrough.

Reports WHAS 11:

Rapper and actor Percy “Master P” Miller is offering a reward to help bring a killer to justice.

Miller says he’ll pay for information leading to the person or persons responsible for killing Charles Fambrough, who was gunned down two years ago.

Miller was on hand Friday to help Fambrough’s fiancé Megan Brown hand out bikes to children who have lost loved ones to violence.

Brown says she has no idea who gunned down Fambrough after he left his mother’s home now leaving her to raise their three-year-old son.

She’s hoping the money offered by Miller will inspire someone to do the right thing.

“Somebody come forward [or] whoever got anything to do with this or you know somebody – somebody sitting around bragging at home thinking it’s a joke, it’s not a joke,” he said.

Miller did not specify the amount of the award only saying it would be as much as necessary to find Fambrough’s killer.