CLOSE
HomeNews

Rick Ross & Boosie Badazz Talk Both Sides Of The Game On “Nickel Rock” [VIDEO]

Leave a comment

As the New Year arrived, Rick Ross released his first visual of the year. This time it’s “Nickel Rock,” a reflective look at the drug peddler and patron featuring Boosie Badazz, that lands on the small screen.

Ross takes a backseat in the cinematic treatment, which can get rather graphic at times. Essentially, the duo detail just how far some people will take it to earn a dollar from or get a taste of the rocked rock delight. Sad story.

“Nickel Rock” appeared on Hood Billionaire, The Bawse’s second album of 2014. Peep the clip below.

Photo: WSHH

MMG

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Season 6
J.I.D. Rocks “Skrawberries” From ‘DiCaprio 2’ Live On ‘The Tonight Show’ [Video]
11.29.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close