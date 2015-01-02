Rick Ross & Boosie Badazz Talk Both Sides Of The Game On “Nickel Rock” [VIDEO]

As the New Year arrived, Rick Ross released his first visual of the year. This time it’s “Nickel Rock,” a reflective look at the drug peddler and patron featuring Boosie Badazz, that lands on the small screen.

Ross takes a backseat in the cinematic treatment, which can get rather graphic at times. Essentially, the duo detail just how far some people will take it to earn a dollar from or get a taste of the rocked rock delight. Sad story.

“Nickel Rock” appeared on Hood Billionaire, The Bawse’s second album of 2014. Peep the clip below.

—

Photo: WSHH