Gucci Mane Grabs Waka Flocka, Young Thug & More For 1017 Mafia Album [STREAM]

While Gucci Mane has been busy trying to slim down from all those three hots and a cots, his music work ethic continues to show it’s far from sagging in the middle.

The new street album, 1017 Albumm finds La Flare doing what he does best; making trap rap that’s easily accessible for even the most soft listeners. The OG Maco/Rich The Kid-featured “Lowest” already stirred the pot and other appearances from Young Thug, Migos, Young Scooter, PeeWee Longway, Young Dolph, MPA Duke, MPA Wicced, Raury, Sya Ari, OG Boo Dirty, Fein, Jose Guapo, and of course, Waka Flocka Flame keep the 1017 Mafia theme brewing with excitement.

Stream the 1017 Mafia heater down below. It you still have room for more Gucci in your rap diet, he also released the East Atlanta Santa mixtape over the holiday.

Photo: Instagram/Gucci Mane