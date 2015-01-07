Drake To Headline Governors Ball 2015 In NYC

Drake is going to be busy this year. In addition to headlining Coachella, the Toronto rapper will be headlining Governors Ball 2015 in New York City.

The lineup was announced today (Jan. 7) and other top-notch headliners include Lan Del Rey, the Black Keys, Deadmau5 and Björk. Other Hip-Hop acts include Logic, Flying Lotus, A-Trak and Bishop Nehru.

The 5th annual Governors Ball Music Festival goes down Friday, June 5 through Sunday, June 7 in Randall’s Island Park. You can cop tickets at GovBall.com.

Check out the full line up below.

Drake

The Black Keys

DeadMau5 (First NYC show since 2011)

Lana Del Rey (First NYC show since 2012)

Florence + The Machine (First NYC show since 2012)

My Morning Jacket

Björk (First NYC show since 2012)

Ryan Adams

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds

Chromeo

Flume

Tame Impala

Ratatat (First NYC show since 2011)

The Decemberists

St. Vincent

The War on Drugs

Hot Chip

Death From Above 1979

SBTRKT

Charli XCX

Flying Lotus

Rudimental

Royal Blood

Conor Oberst

Atmosphere

Little Dragon

Vance Joy

A-TRAK

Big Gigantic

Weird Al Yankovic

Future Islands

Marina & The Diamonds

Sturgill Simpson

Angus & Julia Stone

Sharon Van Etten

Twin Shadow

Odesza

Mayer Hawthorne

Moon Taxi

MØ

Kiesza

Labrinth

Gorgon City

J. Roddy Walston & The Business

Clean Bandit

DIIV

Chronixx and the Zincfence Redemption

Kaytranada

Logic

Benjamin Booker

People Under The Stairs

Rustie

White Lung

Strand of Oaks

Priory

Echosmith

Holychild

ASTR

The Districts

Hermitude

Bishop Nehru

Streets of Laredo

Charlotte OC

Kate Tempest

DMA’s

The Picturebooks