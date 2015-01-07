Drake To Headline Governors Ball 2015 In NYC

Drake is going to be busy this year. In addition to headlining Coachella, the Toronto rapper will be headlining Governors Ball 2015 in New York City.
The lineup was announced today (Jan. 7) and other top-notch headliners include Lan Del Rey, the Black Keys, Deadmau5 and Björk. Other Hip-Hop acts include Logic, Flying Lotus, A-Trak and Bishop Nehru.
The 5th annual Governors Ball Music Festival goes down Friday, June 5 through Sunday, June 7 in Randall’s Island Park. You can cop tickets at GovBall.com.
Check out the full line up below.
Drake
The Black Keys
DeadMau5 (First NYC show since 2011)
Lana Del Rey (First NYC show since 2012)
Florence + The Machine (First NYC show since 2012)
My Morning Jacket
Björk (First NYC show since 2012)
Ryan Adams
Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds
Chromeo
Flume
Tame Impala
Ratatat (First NYC show since 2011)
The Decemberists
St. Vincent
The War on Drugs
Hot Chip
Death From Above 1979
SBTRKT
Charli XCX
Flying Lotus
Rudimental
Royal Blood
Conor Oberst
Atmosphere
Little Dragon
Vance Joy
A-TRAK
Big Gigantic
Weird Al Yankovic
Future Islands
Marina & The Diamonds
Sturgill Simpson
Angus & Julia Stone
Sharon Van Etten
Twin Shadow
Odesza
Mayer Hawthorne
Moon Taxi
MØ
Kiesza
Labrinth
Gorgon City
J. Roddy Walston & The Business
Clean Bandit
DIIV
Chronixx and the Zincfence Redemption
Kaytranada
Logic
Benjamin Booker
People Under The Stairs
Rustie
White Lung
Strand of Oaks
Priory
Echosmith
Holychild
ASTR
The Districts
Hermitude
Bishop Nehru
Streets of Laredo
Charlotte OC
Kate Tempest
DMA’s
The Picturebooks