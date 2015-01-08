Action Bronson Goes The OVO Route On “Actin’ Crazy” [LISTEN]

It’s very seldom that OVO producer Noah “40” Shebib works with a rapper other than Aubrey Graham. Fortunately, there’s always an exception to a rule, and Action Bronson just happened to pass the master of the board’s vetting process.

The Bronsolino and 40 collab, titled “Actin’ Crazy,” is a marriage of the twosome’s respective sounds. The latter, a true a producer by definition, adapts to the bearded Queen’s native’s affinity for boom bap drums, but ensures the beat’s DNA stays true to its roots with signatures like emotive uses chords and vocal samples.

Per usual, Bronson provides oft-comedic color commentary on the record, which is set to appear on his upcoming debut album Mr. Wonderful.

Stream “Actin Crazy.”

