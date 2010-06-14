Gucci Mane Preps For Release Of I-Phone App [Video]

In between prepping for the release of his The Appeal album and performing sold out shows, Gucci Mane is set to debut his new I-phone application.

Gucci is the latest in Hip-Hop to receive his own app following in the footsteps of T Pain and Lil Jon.

La Flare’s app will allow users to hear his signature catch phrases of “Burr” and “Gucci” as well as see exclusive videos and content from his social networks and website.

Gucci is also encouraging fans to follow him on Twitter at his @Gucci1017 page that he says he handles on his own.

“I twit myself, nobody does it for me. I do it, it’s me you’re talking to. I respond, I’m putting twitpics every two or three seconds. So follow me Gucci1017.”

