Snoop Dogg Announces New Album Bush

A proper Snoop Dogg album — produced by Pharrell of course — is just what the doctor ordered. And that’s just what Hip-Hop fans will get with Bush.

Snoop announced the project’s official title on Wednesday (January 7) during a panel discussion hosted by Omnicom Media Group at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

“It’s a great record me and Pharrell did from top to bottom. It feels good and I’m happy to be back in the studio working with one of my favorite producers and homeboys,” Snoop said to MTV back in September. “It’s different — it’s completely different than anything we’ve ever done. It feels good, sounds good, looks good.”

The first single is called “Peaches N Cream,” while the album is due to arrive mid-March via Pharrell’s i am OTHER imprint and Columbia Records. Expect guest appearances from Stevie Wonder and Charlie Wilson.

[via Rap-Up]

—

Photo: Twitter