DMX Says New Album Is Unauthorized “Stolen Music”

DMX fans were pleased to hear that the Yonkers rapper would be dropping a new album next week. However, Darkman X’s press rep has revealed that the album in question, Redemption of the Beast, is actually made up of stolen music.

On Tuesday, January 6, artwork and a tracklist for the 16-track project due out on January13 were revealed. The jig was up when Swizz Beatz took to the Internets to insist this album is not the project he and X are working on.

Yesterday (Jan. 7), X’s press rep told Hip-Hop Wired that Redemption of the Beast consists of stolen music. “I spoke to DMX today and he was unaware of the upcoming announcement of the ‘Redemption Of The Beast’ album,” said Domenick Nati of Nati Celebrity Services, Inc. “When I read him the projected track list of songs to be released X said, ‘That’s all stolen music.’ DMX and myself are highly disappointed that trust was broken and that these songs may be released and sold without X’s knowledge or consent. DMX and Swizz Beatz are working on an album together and fans should look to their official social media accounts for accurate information.”

