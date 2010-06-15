Eminem’s “Recovery” Release Pushed Up

It seems that the arrival of Eminem‘s album coming two weeks earlier then expected has resulted in drastic measures to save sales as the project has been pushed up.

Originally scheduled for release June 22, fans can expect Recovery to be on shelves first thing Monday morning on June 21.

While some might be skeptical as to how Shady will fair this time around due to the leak, it was only last year when Relapse went through the exact same issue and hit the Internet two weeks before schedule.

That album still managed to pull over 600K and hit gold status in the first week sales and has sold over 3 million worldwide.