CLOSE
Home > Crooked I

Young Thug, Future & More Drop Visuals For Trunk-Rattling Jams [VIDEOS]

Leave a comment

Get your easy buttons ready, people. Hip-Hop Wired assembles a list of today’s (1/12/15) visuals for our loving readers to enjoy in one fell swoop.

Screen Shot 2015-01-12 at 5.50.09 PM

Photo: YouTube

Leading the pack is a video for “Old English,” an off-kilter collaborative track featuring Young Thug, Freddie Gibbs, and A$AP Ferg. Future also debuts a clip for “Radical” from his Monster mixtape. Other noteworthy content comes from IamSu!, KXNG CROOKED (Crooked I), King Mez, and more.

Hit the jump to peep the rhyme.

Photo: YouTube

A$AP Ferg , IAmSu , Young Thug

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8Next page »

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Black Eyed Peas Perform At The Eventim Apollo London
The Black Eyed Peas “Yes or No,” Sheck Wes “Wanted” & More | Daily Visuals 11.6.18
11.06.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close