Young Thug, Future & More Drop Visuals For Trunk-Rattling Jams [VIDEOS]

Get your easy buttons ready, people. Hip-Hop Wired assembles a list of today’s (1/12/15) visuals for our loving readers to enjoy in one fell swoop.
Leading the pack is a video for “Old English,” an off-kilter collaborative track featuring Young Thug, Freddie Gibbs, and A$AP Ferg. Future also debuts a clip for “Radical” from his Monster mixtape. Other noteworthy content comes from IamSu!, KXNG CROOKED (Crooked I), King Mez, and more.
Hit the jump to peep the rhyme.
