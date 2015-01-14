Kendrick Lamar Headlining Bonnaroo 2015, Dej Loaf and Run The Jewels To Perform

Dej Loaf had a solid 2014, but her 2015 is already looking stellar. The “Try Me” rapper will be performing at this year’s prestigious Bonnaroo Festival along with headliner Kendrick Lamar and an assortment of acts from multiple genres.

Other headliners include Billy Joel, Deadmau 5, Florence + The Machine and Mumford and Sons.

Some of the notable Hip-Hop acts set to perform include Run The Jewels, Flying Lotus, SZA, Shabazz Palaces, Freddie Gibbs and Mad Lib, Atmosphere and Childish Gambino. For the OGs, and those with great taste, Earth Wind & Fire is on the bill, too.

Check out the full list of acts here. The Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival goes down in Manchester, Tennessee on June 11 to June 14,

Photo: Reebok