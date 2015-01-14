Childish Gambino Performs “Sober” On Jimmy Kimmel Live! [VIDEO]

Say what you will about Childish Gambino and his quirky persona, the man continues to flourish. On Tuesday night (January 13), he blessed the Jimmy Kimmel Live! stage with a live rendition of “Sober” from his Kauai EP.

Bino’s live band brought the groovy track to life, as he sang and danced his way into the hearts of members of the audience. Not unlike the moves seen in the official visual for the cut.

In addition, Gambino performed “3005” from his 2015 Grammy nominated album Because The Internet.

Peep the footage of “Sober” below. Hit the jump for his second performance.

Photo: YouTube