Freeway Shares Beanie Sigel’s Health Status [VIDEO]

State Property members have been key in the public receiving updates on Beanie Sigel’s health status. After Neef Buck posted a photo of his partner in rhyme leaving a New Jersey hospital a month after a near scrape with death, Freeway gives more info during a sit down with Revolt TV.

“It definitely was an unfortunate situation,” Freeway says. “We need everybody to keep giving their prayers to Beans. He’s coming along. He’s home now. He’s with his family. He’s resting. He should be back [in] tip-top shape in a couple of months.”

Always calm in demeanor, Philly Freezer continued, “The media, they gonna say what they gonna say anyway.

“So, if anything is too out of pocket, like when they said he died and all that, then you know it was my duty to let the people know that he’s still alive and to keep praying for him, but other than that, we good.”

Any questions?

Our prayers are with Beans during a hopefully speedy recovery. In the meantime, the first verse he delivered following a two-year prison bid should bring a smile to your face.

Photo: Revolt TV