Cam’ron & Jim Jones Reignite Jay Z Beef With “Victory” Freestyle [LISTEN]

The Diplomats/Jay Z beef of old now has a new chapter…. in 2015. After Funkmaster Flex publicly dissed Mr. Carter’s Life + Times site on Hot 97, Cam’ron and Jim Jones attack their longtime adversary on a “Victory” freestyle.

The epic Rocky-sampled instrumental first appeared on Diddy’s debut No Way Out, housed one of the Notorious B.I.G.’s greatest verses and years later inspired a young Lloyd Banks to go ballistic with the bars.

Don’t expect that same level of quality on this Dipset remix.

The Harlem rappers simply “borrow” Puff and Big’s respective flows from the original to vocalize their slanderous campaign. As a Cam’ron stan, this saddens me.

Stream Cam and Jimmy’s “Victory” freestyle below.

https://soundcloud.com/djfunkflexapp/ifwt-exclusive-the-diplomats-victory-freestyle-dipset2015

—

Photo: Instagram