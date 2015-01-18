Pro Boxers Are Curving Roc Nation Sports and Jay Z?

Jay Z may have to get more personal when seeking out new clientele for Roc Nation Sports. It seems Adrien Broner (who apologized for his slander) wasn’t the only pro boxer who didn’t appreciate Hova’s recruitment tactics.

Reports TMZ:

Now, we’ve spoken with three other major fighters who have also been contacted by Roc Nation … more evidence that Jay is dead serious about making a splash in the boxing world.

The fighters — who wished not to be named — tell us that just like Broner’s courting, Jay Z never personally reached out … sending his people to make contact instead and we’re told it rubbed the fighters the wrong way.

All three fighters we spoke with tell us they ultimately turned down the Roc Nation offers … but aren’t closing the door on a possible relationship with RNS in the future.

At least one person smiling at Jay Z not being able to seal those deal is Funkmaster Flex, for obvious reasons.

