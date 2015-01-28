Have A Drink: Instagram’s Greatest Thirst Trap Queens [Photos]

Instagram is a haven for the thirst trap and as evidenced by Amber Rose nearly breaking the Internet on Saturday, there’s a wide-open. market for cakes and curves.

While Wiz Khalifa’s soon-to-be ex-wife has been shutting down the ‘Gram for the last couple of seasons, Rose isn’t the only curvaceous vixen who has been setting those epic thirst traps.

Below, Hip-Hop Wired has gathered a collection of 10 beauties who are the certified queens of the Instagram thirst trap. Let us know in the comments if we’ve missed any essential names.

Photos: Instagram

