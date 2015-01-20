Jay Z Buying Hot 97 Rumors Spreading

Mostly thanks to Funkmaster Flex taking issues with Jay Z’s use of all caps in text messages, rumors are running rampant that Hova is plotting on buying Hot 97. What better way to get back at someone talking sh*t about you than by becoming their boss?

But before you get too far ahead of yourselves, the source of this information—that Jay Z is part of group of investors (including Carmelo Anthony) interested in purchasing the station, is MediaTakeout aka Media Fake Out.

This is the same site known for getting stories completely wrong, if not making them up. No shots.

At least one Hot 97 employee, Ebro Darden, is having fun with this struggle rumor.