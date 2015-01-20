Emmis Says Jay Z Buying Hot 97 “Story Is False”

Thanks to a questionably sourced story on a gossip site, rumors have been running rampant since the weekend that Jay Z is attempting to buy Hot 97. This was after a DJ at the station, Funkmaster Flex, went on a couple of rants chastising the Brooklyn rapper and mogul for, amongst other reasons, text messaging him in all caps.

Hip-Hop Wired reached out to Emmis Communications, the company which owns Hot 97 and other radio stations across the nation, to see if Hova or any of his representatives actually inquired about purchasing Hot 97.

“That story is false,” said Emmis press rep Kate Snedeker.

And there you have it.

Photo: Hot 97