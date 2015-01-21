Drake To Appear In Ted Sequel? [PHOTOS]

Drake, the actor, may return to silver screens quicker than anticipated. And by soon, we mean some time in 2015.

On Tuesday (January 20), OVO Sound co-founder Oliver El-Khatib posted a photo of himself alongside Drake, actor Mark Wahlberg, and HBO’s Entourage music supervisor Scott Vener.

A replica of fictional bear character “Ted” from the 2012 comedy film also appears in the pic, raising many brows in the process. The flick’s highly anticipated sequel is slated to reek havoc in theaters on June 26, 2015, which infers that Drizzy could make a cameo appearance a la Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues.

Whalberg also expressed his hopes to get Drake on the upcoming Entourage movie soundtrack, which could explain their rendezvous.

In any case, peep El-Khatib’s aforementioned pic below. A video Drake posted can be found on the next page.

Photo: Instagram

