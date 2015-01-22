Malcolm-Jamal Warner Talks Bill Cosby, Names His Favorite Rappers

Malcolm-Jamal Warner has finally faced the music when it comes to the former Cosby Show actors reacting to the media wildfire regarding Bill Cosby.

In a recent interview with Billboard, the 44-year-old veteran actor–and now Grammy nominated artist–expressed how hard it is for him personally to see his former television dad become the most talked about subject in the most negative of lights.

“He’s one of my mentors, and he’s been very influential and played a big role in my life as a friend and mentor,” he explained. “Just as it’s painful to hear any woman talk about sexual assault, whether true or not, it’s just as painful to watch my friend and mentor go through this. I can’t really speak on any of the allegations because obviously, I was not there. The Bill Cosby I know has been great to me and great for a lot of people. What he’s done for comedy and television has been legendary and history-making. What he’s done for the Black community and education has been invaluable. That’s the Bill Cosby I know. I can’t speak on the other stuff.”

For what it’s worth, Warner hasn’t been resting on his laurels waiting for syndication royalty checks for re-runs that are being cancelled by the month. He’s actually on the up as he was nominated for music’s highest honor for his spoken-word contribution on Robert Glasper’s Black Radio 2 album. He’s also prepping his band Miles Long’s third album with a single slated to drop sooner than later.

And what about the Hip-Hop of today? While Warner states he still keeps his childhood favorites like KRS-One and Big Daddy Kane in heavy rotation, he still champions a couple of leaders from the new generation as well.

“J. Cole is crazy with it,” he admits. “I’m still big on the Roots…I’ve been pleasantly surprised by and happy for Childish Gambino. To watch his journey has been great.”

Photo: Jeff Grossman/WENN.com