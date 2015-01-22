J. Cole Is Finally Getting Married [PHOTO]

And you don’t wanna let her down, but you too young for the settle down/ And maybe you can thug it out, learn what is love about/ When you can’t live with her and you can’t live without…

Sorry ladies, but Roc Nation MC and heartthrob Jermaine Cole has given away his heart for good. Reports confirm that Cole has finally vowed to join his longtime girlfriend, Melissa Heholt, in holy matrimony.

Via MadamNoire:

According to Sister 2 Sister, the rapper presented his beautiful bride-to-be with a gorgeous four carat diamond ring. The site also reported that the couple has already established a date and location for their nuptials. For a while, it seemed that the reports were another shot in the dark just like in 2010 when it was also reported that the 29-year-old proposed to Heholt. However, just when we started to give up, the confirmation of all confirmations surfaced. Heholt was recently spotted at L’Fay Bridal in New York City. The upscale wedding vendor then shared an image of the bride-to-be on their Instagram page with a caption that read: “Congratulations to our newest bride #weddinggown #weddingdress #lfaybridal #nycbride call us for your appointment in our new location.”

The image, however, was almost immediately taken down. Neither Cole nor Heholt have come forth to confirm said wedding plans. But for good measure, we at Hip-Hop Wired congratulate the young and successful couple and wish them the every best.

2014 Forest Hills Drive out now.

—

Photo: Instagram