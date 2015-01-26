Kid Cudi Discusses Homosexual Role In Upcoming Film James White

Kid Cudi has seen some success in Hollywood, but his takes his acting to levels unforeseen playing a gay man in an upcoming supporting role.

The Josh Mond-directed film, titled James White, premiered during day two of the Sundance Film Festival on Friday (January 23).

Speaking exclusively with Billboard, the rapper, born Scott Mescudi, revealed that he didn’t have any issues playing the role. In fact, he welcomed the challenge.

“This was way different than anything else I’ve ever done,” Cudi said. “It was dope to do that. I felt like I had a responsibility to present a different walk in life from that world.”

The film follows the life of a “twenty-something New Yorker” (played by Christopher Abbot) following the loss of his father and news of his mother being diagnosed with cancer.

Cudder’s coming out of the closet is simply a nuance in the flick’s plot — a process he says is “not really a thing.”

“I think that’s something the world needs to see. ‘Cause it’s not a thing. We’re all equal,” Cudi continued.

Scenes of the former G.O.O.D. Music artist kissing a man didn’t make the final cut of the movie.

“I’m mad [Mond] cut out my kissing scenes with David [Call],” Cudi said. “We made out so many times — and it was so good! That’s my only gripe.”

Along with acting, Cudi scored the film, as Mond is a big fan of his music.

Photo: FayesVision/WENN.com