The Struggle Files: Fan Gives Kanye West Kris Humphries’ Wedding Photo To Sign [VIDEO]

It goes without a long diatribe that Kim Kardashian has had her fair share of high-profile relationships and marriages. So unless you’re ardent keeper-upper of all things Kardashian, you’re liable to get confused every now and then.

As the Mr. and Mrs. Kanye West strolled through D.C.’s airport in preparation for the 2015 BET Honors, one bold and boneheaded fan tried to get an autograph of Kim’s wedding day picture when she exchanged short-lived vows with Kris Humphries.

Via TMZ:

Kanye West had a sweet moment when he arrived in D.C. Sunday … a fan wanted him to sign a pic of his bride on their wedding day … problem is, the guy had the wrong groom! Kanye and Kim were making their way to their limo when the autograph hound extended his arm, photo in hand. Turns out it was from wedding #2, when Kim married Kris Humphries. You would think Kanye would have blanched, but this is the new, improved, hyper-social Kanye West! Check it out … it’s hilarious.

“Nah man, you just pulled out the wrong picture,” Yeezy said, playing it cool. While Kanye is out getting lifetime achievement awards, Kris Humphries is on the court being photographed getting his face bashed in. There is no comparison.

Check out the hilarious fan encounter below.

—

Photo: TMZ