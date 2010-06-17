Drake Responds to Lil Kim Diss; Talks “Thank Me Later” Sales [Video]

“Diss me and you’ll never hear a reply for it.”

Having Thank Me Later finally dropping, it would only make sense that Drake address recent side discrepancies, better known as Lil Kim calling him a “punk vajayjay”.

Summing things up simply during an interview with The Mad Hatta Morning Show at 97.9 The Box, the young rapper broke things down to who is really relevant these days, with him and Nicki Minaj being two that fit such a title.

Always maintaining his mentality that he won’t respond to disses at him, he added that things are different when family is disrespected.

“I really don’t care… sometimes I get a lil impulsive when you start talking about the people I love. You can say whatever about me, I’ll never respond to it, like I’ll never react to it, but if you start talking about the people I love then I do get a little bit more reactive and that’s all that happened there, Nicki’s got records climbing the charts and today Thank Me Later is in stores, so it’s just about relevant people today…”

Check the rest of the interview below.