J. Cole To Build Free Housing For Single Mothers

During a recent interview on The Combat Jack Show, J. Cole spoke at length on a number of topics including his desire to turn his childhood family home into a haven for single mothers to occupy, rent-free.

“What we gonna do, we still working it out right now, obviously it’s a detailed, fragile situation I don’t wanna play with…My goal is to have that be a haven for families,” explained the Roc Nation MC. “So every two years a new family will come in, they live rent-free.” “The idea is that it’s a single mother with multiple kids and she’s coming from a place where all her kids is sharing a room. She might have two, three kids, they’re sharing a room. She gets to come here rent free. I want her kids to feel how I felt when we got to the house.”

Any fan of Cole knows that his family values stem from his own upbringing, which did not include a father figure.

Major kudos to Jermaine. Add that to one of the many reasons Cole is Hip-Hop’s “perfect” rapper.

Photo: YouTube