Consequence & Pusha T Squash Beef, Hit Studio To Work On Kanye West’s New Album [PHOTO]

Consequence is an artist’s artist and he doesn’t let creative differences hinder his creative expression–for long.

After making good with Joe Budden over their Love & Hip Hop: New York riff, he put all personal issues aside with G.O.O.D. Music golden child, Pusha T for the greater good of mankind. Which, in this instance, is Kanye West’s much-anticipated upcoming album.

“All G.O.O.D. in 2015,” the Queens MC tells Hip-Hop Wired, ensuring to put emphasis on the pun he offered up. “Pusha [T] and I deaded everything and we creatively vibed with Kanye for this new LP.”

The Cons spent most of the week dodging the New York City blizzard to zone in a Los Angeles studio where he says he and Pusha T “put aside” their problems which stretched back to 2011. It all began when Consequence professionally parted ways with the G.O.O.D. Music label and engaged in lyrical fisticuffs with all its remaining members. Cooler heads have prevailed and what you see here is the blossoming fruit of rappers getting along.

Earlier reports have stated that Paul McCartney will have an instrumental hand in producing the yet-untitled seventh studio album from the Grammy Award-winning rapper.

It appears he has even more fire power than what was previously revealed.

Photo: Hip-Hop Wired